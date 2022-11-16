RGV Leaders Fighting for Much-Needed Funding to Repair Damages from June’s Floods
WESLACO – Rio Grande Valley leaders are fighting to get funding to fix damage caused by June’s floods.
Several state and federal partners are joining the fight.
"There is a tremendous amount of need with infrastructure. We need better systems to try to get water out," says Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied assistance claims twice because the $37 million threshold was not met.
Last week, Governor Greg Abbott got involved and sent a letter to the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
KRGV’s Trason Bragg explains Valley congressional representatives sent a joint letter to FEMA to reconsider their “flawed damage estimates”.
