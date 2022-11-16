x

RGV Leaders Fighting for Much-Needed Funding to Repair Damages from June’s Floods

Related Story

WESLACO – Rio Grande Valley leaders are fighting to get funding to fix damage caused by June’s floods.

Several state and federal partners are joining the fight.

"There is a tremendous amount of need with infrastructure. We need better systems to try to get water out," says Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied assistance claims twice because the $37 million threshold was not met.

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott got involved and sent a letter to the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.    

KRGV’s Trason Bragg explains Valley congressional representatives sent a joint letter to FEMA to reconsider their “flawed damage estimates”.  

Watch the video above for the full story.  

News
RGV Leaders Fighting for Much-Needed Funding to...
RGV Leaders Fighting for Much-Needed Funding to Repair Damages from June’s Floods
WESLACO – Rio Grande Valley leaders are fighting to get funding to fix damage caused by June’s floods. Several state... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 Wednesday, October 24, 2018 9:44:20 PM CDT October 24, 2018
Radar
7 Days