RGV Leaders Fighting for Much-Needed Funding to Repair Damages from June’s Floods

WESLACO – Rio Grande Valley leaders are fighting to get funding to fix damage caused by June’s floods.

Several state and federal partners are joining the fight.

"There is a tremendous amount of need with infrastructure. We need better systems to try to get water out," says Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied assistance claims twice because the $37 million threshold was not met.

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott got involved and sent a letter to the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg explains Valley congressional representatives sent a joint letter to FEMA to reconsider their “flawed damage estimates”.

Watch the video above for the full story.