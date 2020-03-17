RGV National Guard Deploying to Africa
RIO GRANDE VALLEY--The Texas National Guard said soldiers from the Rio Grande Valley will be headed to Africa some time this summer or early fall.
It's unclear what country or why the 36th infantry division is headed to Africa.
