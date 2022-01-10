RGV Produce Trader Reports No Avocado Shortage

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley produce trader says there are no reports of an avocado shortage.

Media outlets reported Mexico’s ongoing-fuel shortage was affecting avocado supply.

Aaron Acosta, a representative of “Villita Avocados”, says most imported avocados come into the U.S. through the Rio Grande Valley.

Acosta says the only recent change is more slight delays crossing the border.

