x

RGV Produce Trader Reports No Avocado Shortage

Related Story

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley produce trader says there are no reports of an avocado shortage.

Media outlets reported Mexico’s ongoing-fuel shortage was affecting avocado supply.

Aaron Acosta, a representative of “Villita Avocados”, says most imported avocados come into the U.S. through the Rio Grande Valley.

Acosta says the only recent change is more slight delays crossing the border.

For more information, watch the video above.

 

News
RGV Produce Trader Reports No Avocado Shortage
RGV Produce Trader Reports No Avocado Shortage
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley produce trader says there are no reports of an avocado shortage. Media outlets... More >>
2 years ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 6:10:00 PM CST January 15, 2019
Radar
7 Days