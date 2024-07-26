x

RGV Promotions holding sixth annual Back to School & Wellness Expo

By: Bella Michaels

The event, set for Friday, Aug. 4 at the Jose “Pepe” Salinas Recreation Center — located at 1011 W. Kelly Ave., will feature free health screenings, activities and information on resources available for the community.

The event will also feature a giveaway for backpacks and school supplies.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

