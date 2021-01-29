RGV residents hopeful after Kamala Harris became Vice President

The inauguration Wednesday brought a lot of hope for women and minorities, as Kamala Harris became the first woman and first black and south Asian American to ever hold office.

Now students in the Rio Grande Valley are expressing how much this means to them.

McAllen Residents Jacob Mata and Natalie Glasper said this is a big moment for them, because growing up they faced bullying for being black.

"I was wearing a du-rag, because I had waves and a teacher insinuates that I'm a thug because of it, even though the rest of my outfit was a suit," Mata said.

The two are now running an organization called The Grande Narrative which pushes schools to adopt more black history.

Donna High School Student Taylor Seaver said since Kamala Harris is biracial, it is going to be more acceptable to be different.

They all say they realize that nothing changes overnight, but they say change has to start somewhere.

"Even when we're talking about gender sometimes women of color is excluded from that conversation, so I think that visibility is definitely a step in the right direction for us," Glasper said.

