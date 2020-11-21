RGV shelters struggling with capacity amid pandemic

Many shelters across the Rio Grande Valley have been at capacity since the pandemic began.

Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen is one of the shelters that is already at capacity and has see many people seeking help.

Bill Reagan, the director of Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen said as much as they would like to take everyone in and provide people a safe space it isn't always possible.

"I still think oh boy we are in a lot of trouble in the Rio Grand Valley because poverty is high here in the first place - many people here hold service jobs and it's the service jobs that have been terminated," Reagan said.

For assistance in Cameron and Willacy County, residents can call Loaves and Fishes at (956)432-1014 and they may be able to help.

