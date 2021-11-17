x

RGV Toros vs San Antonio FC USL Semifinals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- RGV Toros lost to San Antonio FC in the USL Playoff Semifinals 3-1.

These teams played each other four times in the regular season. They went 1-2-1 against each other before entering the playoffs.

