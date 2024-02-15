RGV Vipers Preparing to Take on Austin Spurs on Valentine's Day
Related Story
EDINBURG, TEXAS --
The RGV Vipers are back home after a five-game road trip. Coming off a loss to Capital City, the Vipers are looking to pick up a win against the Austin Spurs this Valentine's Day at Bert Ogden Arena.
We caught up with Vipers head coach Kevin Burleson to see how they're preparing for the game. Watch video above:
News
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The RGV Vipers are back home after a five-game road trip. Coming off a loss to... More >>
News Video
-
Charges dropped against former Brownsville ISD elementary student accused of threatening principal
-
Heart of the Valley: Cardiologist discusses the warning signs of heart disease
-
Hidalgo County couples tie the know during free Valentine's Day weddings
-
Brownsville parishioners react to arrest of former priest
-
Charges dropped against former Brownsville ISD elementary student accused of threatening principal
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball Preparing for Season Opener Friday
-
RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights - Tuesday 2/13
-
RGV Vipers Preparing to Take on Austin Spurs on Valentine's Day
-
RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...