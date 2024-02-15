x

RGV Vipers Preparing to Take on Austin Spurs on Valentine's Day

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

The RGV Vipers are back home after a five-game road trip. Coming off a loss to Capital City, the Vipers are looking to pick up a win against the Austin Spurs this Valentine's Day at Bert Ogden Arena.

We caught up with Vipers head coach Kevin Burleson to see how they're preparing for the game. Watch video above:

