Richard Ford used a false name when he was apprehended, park ranger testifies during murder trial

Jurors heard testimony on Wednesday from six officials involved in the investigation into Melissa Banda's 2020 disappearance.

Wednesday marked the second day of trial for Richard Ford, Banda’s ex-husband who is accused of kidnapping and killing her.

READ ABOUT THE ARREST HERE

Ford was found on South Padre Island the day after Banda was reported missing.

A former Cameron County parks ranger testified that he found Ford barefoot at a dead end of a beach access.

The ranger testified that when he asked Ford his name, Ford replied, “Sergio Sanchez.”

The ranger found Ford’s ID. Ford was arrested shortly afterward.

The car Ford was driving was searched, and prosecutors showed the jury pictures from that car.

DAY ONE OF RICHARD FORD'S MURDER TRIAL

The officer who conducted the search told jurors she found red stains on the outside of the car.

An FBI forensic specialist testified that those stains matched Banda's DNA.

The trial continues on Thursday morning, with prosecutors expected to call more witnesses.

Watch the video above for the full story.