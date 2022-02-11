Ricky Reyna's Journey Leads to Southwestern

MISSION, TEXAS -- Mission Veterans Quarterback Ricky Reyna had to fulfill high expectations stepping in after 2018 Mr. Texas Football, Landry Gilpin. After facing adversity that put his football career in jeopardy, Ricky overcame it all and led his team to a district and bi-district championship this past season. Now, he took the next step in his football career. Watch the story above to find out more about Ricky's journey.