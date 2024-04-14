Rio Grande City auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman in critical conditon
A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition following a Thursday evening auto-pedestrian crash, according to the Rio Grande Police Deparmtent.
The crash happened near the area of Church Lane near Flores Street Thursday at around 8:58 p.m., according to Rio Grande City Assistant Police Chief Jose Solis. Officers who responded to the crash spoke with the driver of a 2001 maroon Ford Explorer, who said he struck the unidentified woman.
The woman was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
