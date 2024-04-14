x

Rio Grande City auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman in critical conditon

Related Story

A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition following a Thursday evening auto-pedestrian crash, according to the Rio Grande Police Deparmtent.

The crash happened near the area of Church Lane near Flores Street Thursday at around 8:58 p.m., according to Rio Grande City Assistant Police Chief Jose Solis. Officers who responded to the crash spoke with the driver of a 2001 maroon Ford Explorer, who said he struck the unidentified woman.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

News
Rio Grande City auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman...
Rio Grande City auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman in critical conditon
A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition following a Thursday evening auto-pedestrian crash, according to the Rio Grande Police... More >>
2 weeks ago Friday, March 29 2024 Mar 29, 2024 Friday, March 29, 2024 12:36:00 PM CDT March 29, 2024
Radar
7 Days