Rio Grande City CISD to hold vaccine clinic for kids 12 and older

Rio Grande City ISD will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids 12 and older Thursday, May 20.

The Pfizer vaccine clinic will start at 9 a.m. at the Ringgold Middle School gymnasium located at 144 FM 3167. Parents must be present if they are bringing in their child.

Although the clinic is for kids 12 and older, officials said no one will be turned away.

School officials say these type of efforts will get them closer to having all or most students back on campus.

"We've been informing our parents, our students, that's it's going to be available starting this Thursday," said RGCISD Superintendent Adolfo Peña. "And we plan to have these drives at least every week."

Peña encourages all parents to stop by as staff will be ready to help with any questions or concerns.

"There's nothing better coming back in August and having everyone feel safe," Peña said.