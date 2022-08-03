x

Rio Grande City enters stage 2 of drought contingency plan

Car washing and irrigation will be limited for Rio Grande City residents after the city entered stage 2 of its drought contingency plan. 

The latest numbers from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality show Starr County is in a moderate drought condition. 

As a result, the city has entered into stage 2 of its drought contingency plan that calls for limited car washing and irrigation. 

  • For addresses ending with even numbers, car washing and irrigation will be limited to Sundays and Thursdays. 
  • For addresses ending with odd numbers, car washing and irrigation will be limited to Saturdays and Wednesdays

The following actions are also prohibited in Rio Grande City during stage 2 of the drought contingency plan:

  • Washing down sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or other hard-surfaced areas. 
  • Washing down buildings
  • Watering for dust control 

To read the city's drought contingency plan, click here

