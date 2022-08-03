Rio Grande City enters stage 2 of drought contingency plan

Car washing and irrigation will be limited for Rio Grande City residents after the city entered stage 2 of its drought contingency plan.

The latest numbers from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality show Starr County is in a moderate drought condition.

As a result, the city has entered into stage 2 of its drought contingency plan that calls for limited car washing and irrigation.

• For addresses ending with even numbers, car washing and irrigation will be limited to Sundays and Thursdays.

The following actions are also prohibited in Rio Grande City during stage 2 of the drought contingency plan:

• Washing down sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or other hard-surfaced areas.

To read the city's drought contingency plan, click here.