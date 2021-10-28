Rio Grande City leaders planning to bring more jobs to the city

Rio Grande City leaders say they want its workforce to stop leaving the city for jobs.

City Commissioner Alberto Escobedo has been showing residents a new 10-year development plan made from a study developed by Texas A&M University.

Local leaders want to bring in more industry to this town and take advantage of their connection to Camargo, Tamaulipas. They want to see more maquiladoras on the Mexican side, and more cold storage units on this side of the border.

The city wants to know what its residents want to see via two public meetings.

The first one is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m. at the STC campus in Rio Grande City.

The second one is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Ringgold Avenue campus.