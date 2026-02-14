Rio Grande City man says Border Patrol chases continue damaging his property
Related Story
A Rio Grande City landowner has been paying out of pocket for damages to his property he says are caused by Border Patrol chases.
Jose Luis Campos' ranch on the 100 block of Los Barreras Road has a large metal gate he said has been smashed into multiple times for the last eight years due to those chases.
The most recent incident was on Feb. 7, 2025.
“I don’t know how they were able to bend this, law enforcement knows this area as a high drug trafficking area," Campos said.
Each time a chase happens, Campos said he’s left dealing with the aftermath.
“At the end of the day, it’s property damage and it’s costly," Campos said. “We noticed pretty quick when we would go to the gate, Border Patrol would come and look at us but they wouldn’t speak to us… We would expect them to at least acknowledge us, to notify us [that] this happened but they never did."
Campos said replacing the gate costs $300, and welding services vary in price. He said he worries if pursuits continue in the area his gate could continue serving as collateral damage.
Campos says he's documented each incident and submitted formal paperwork to Border Patrol hoping to receive reimbursement or assistance.
"The more we reach out to them, it's like the farther we are. We don't get many messages, no feedback, nothing," Campos said.
Channel 5 News reached out to Border Patrol for comment Tuesday and followed up again Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, Channel 5 News has not received a response.
Campos says the issue isn't just about money. He says he wants law enforcement to acknowledge what happened.
“We live right here, they can stop by and let us know what happened, notify us of the property damage,” Campos said.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Three people arrested as Weslaco police crack down on illegal car club...
-
McAllen ISD invests $2 million in upgrades for Veterans Memorial Stadium
-
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS cardiologist discusses ways to...
-
La Villa residents can apply to help shape city's growth
-
Valentine's Day drives biggest sales day for McAllen flower business
Sports Video
-
Second round of district play begins with Battle of Southmost
-
UTRGV takes down Kansas 7-4 on Opening Day
-
Edinburg defeats PSJA to lock up playoff spot
-
UTRGV secures blowout win over Lamar in battle of top-ranked SLC teams
-
Progreso boys soccer forfeits four games due to ineligible player