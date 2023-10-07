Rio Grande City mayor comments on new border wall project

Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal commented on the new border wall construction for Starr County, recalling remarks President Joe Biden made about not building the wall.

"President Biden lied to the American people. If memory serves me well, he was not going to build another foot of border a wall," Villarreal said.

Villarreal says there*are places along the border where a wall would work, but not the Starr County spot.

"There is a reason why we don't have sanctuary cities along the border. It is not feasible to have thousands of people at the expense and on the backs of the local taxpayers, which by the way New York City cannot handle it. Chicago cannot handle it. No city in America can handle," Villarreal said.

President Biden says he is required by law to use Trump-era congressional funding to build the wall.