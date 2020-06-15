Rio Grande City Police Chief: Officers Are Trained for All Situations

RIO GRANDE CITY – A local police chief says an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Starr County continues.

On Wednesday evening, a suspect on the run from Jim Hogg County authorities was stopped by a Rio Grande City police officer. In the middle of a struggle, the officer’s service weapon was fired piercing him in the leg.

“This is the call you don’t want to get at any given time, and that’s the one we got yesterday,” says Rio Grande City police chief Noe Castillo.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez spoke with the Starr County district attorney. He says they’re planning to request new weapons retention training at the police academy.

