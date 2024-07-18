Rio Grande City police search for missing female juvenile
The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing person.
They said Yvonne Pena was last seen by her family on Monday.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call Rio Grande City police at 956-487-8892.
