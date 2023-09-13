Rio Grande Valley author shares the importance the Latino vote
One author who studied the Rio Grande Valley explains the significance of the Latino vote — specifically on Election Day.
Benjamin Francis-Fallon is the author of the book "The Rise of The Latino Vote." The book dives into how important Latino's votership can be.
Francis-Fallon said he believes Latino's in the Rio Grande Valley can shake up this year's election.
"it was Mexican-American voters who turned out in extraordinary numbers who helped put John F. Kennedy in the White House," Francis-Fallon said.
Watch the video for the full story.
Correction: This story has been updated due to an editing error. The original story mentioned that the author was from the Rio Grande Valley, which he is not.
