Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents see more single adults, fewer families trying to cross into US illegally
There are fewer migrant families and children attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico illegally.
Border Patrol agents say more single adults are arriving at the border in the Rio Grande Valley – and they're trying to avoid getting caught.
Reporter Christian Von Preysing and Photojournalist Israel Almeida caught up with Border Patrol agents for a ride-along you’ll only see on Channel 5.
Watch the video above for the full story.
