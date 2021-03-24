Rio Grande Valley organization offers help for migrants at the border

A Rio Grande Valley nongovernmental organization is weighing in on the realities they face to help migrants seek asylum in the United States.

“We became angry, you know and so it's the humanity of it all,” said Co-founder of Angry Tias and Abuelas of the RGV Cindy Candia. “That's why we're doing what we're doing and I don't see us ever stopping."

Angry Tias and Abuelas of the RGV was created in 2018 and works to provide resources for asylum seekers, including where to find an immigration attorney and how to learn English. They also provide simple items like shoelaces and backpacks to migrants at the Brownsville bus station and in Reynosa.

Candia says asylum seekers attempting to cross the border go through rough experiences, particularly in Reynosa.

“With the cartel, they take the women, they rape the women. They bring them back. These women have children. They do the same to the children,” Candia said.

Candia says there needs to be a better humanitarian way to help process migrants.

“Immigrants have been here from day one,” said Candia. “It's never going to stop."

Candia adds their organization will continue to work with migrants on their path to citizenship, and that the community can also get involved by volunteering their time.

For more information, head to Angry Tias and Abuelas’s website.