Rio Grande Valley surge in COVID-related mental illness is on the rise

Rio Grande Valley doctors are seeing an increase in mental health cases in patients who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a study by the medical journal 'The Lancet", 18% of those who contracted COVID-19 were diagnosed with mental illness within 14 to 90 days.

Dr. Adrian Agapito, the chief of behavioral medicine for DHR Health said this is something the Rio Grande Valley is seeing more of.

"People who have had COVID and have recovered and are now doing pretty well, they're still having to deal with the psychiatric sequalae of the illness," Agapito said. "It's fear that they're going to get the illness, it's fear for the people that've already had it that they're going to get it again."

