Rio Hondo fire crews put out fire smoldering underneath home

By: Claudia Garcia

A fire smoldering undernath a home in Rio Hondo is under investigation.

Officials said the Rio Hondo Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene in rural Cameron County on Saturday at around 6 p.m.

Residents living in the home were alerted by good Samaritans and safely escorted out of the home, according to the city's Facebook page.

When firefighters arrived, they found the structure was smoldering underneath but managed to completely extinguish the fire without further property damage.

The Cameron County Fire Marshal's Office was contacted and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

