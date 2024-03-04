Rio Hondo Man Concerned about Tall Grass Next Door

RIO HONDO – A Rio Hondo man blames tall grass as the reason why his two pets are being treated at a local animal hospital.

Resident Fred Castillo says the grass is over five feet tall and is concerned about his children.

“We drove in, me and my brother, we saw a coral snake. They’re poisonous,” says Castillo.

He explains his Chihuahuas had to receive blood transfusions. He says doctors believe it was caused by tick bites.

He wants the city to do something about the issue.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with Rio Hondo’s City Administrator Ben Medina about the issue.

He says the city sent a notice to the owner giving him 10 days to clean the lot, but now the city plans to cut the grass and bill the owner.

Watch the video above for the full story.