Rio Hondo Prepares For Area

RIO HONDO – The Bobcats are in the second round of the playoffs for the third time under head coach Rocky James.

“We knew it is going to be a right for us,” said James. “We’re going to have to play a perfect game but we’re up for the challenge.”

A challenge sound about right. Their opponent Cuero is the number three team in the state.

“This is a really good team,” said senior running back Daniel Vasquez. “We’re going to have to play a perfect game but we’re up for the challenge.”

“They have been putting 60 up on everybody,” said James. “They scored 76 against Wimberley who is always a really good football team. So it’s really going to be trying to slow down their offense.”

“Playing as a unit,” said senior receiver Frank Hernandez. “You can’t play for yourself, it’s always a team thing.”

Friday’s game will be at 7:30 pm in Calallen.