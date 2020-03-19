x

Rio Hondo's Kaitlynn Pena Off To Wesleyan College

Related Story

RIO HONDO - The next stop for Kaitlynn Peña is Wesleyan College in West Virgina.

The Rio Hondo senior signed to play soccer for the NCAA Division II program Thursday.

"It's a huge step for girls here in the Valley," said Peña. "So, I am very excited."

News
Rio Hondo's Kaitlynn Peña Off To Wesleyan...
Rio Hondo's Kaitlynn Peña Off To Wesleyan College
RIO HONDO - The next stop for Kaitlynn Peña is Wesleyan College in West Virgina. The Rio Hondo senior... More >>
1 week ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 10:04:00 PM CST March 05, 2020
Radar
7 Days