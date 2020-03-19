Rio Hondo's Kaitlynn Pena Off To Wesleyan College
Related Story
RIO HONDO - The next stop for Kaitlynn Peña is Wesleyan College in West Virgina.
The Rio Hondo senior signed to play soccer for the NCAA Division II program Thursday.
"It's a huge step for girls here in the Valley," said Peña. "So, I am very excited."
News
RIO HONDO - The next stop for Kaitlynn Peña is Wesleyan College in West Virgina. The Rio Hondo senior... More >>
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Kidney 5-K Run in Alamo
-
PSJA ISD opens drive thru-meal locations for students following school closures
-
Diocese of Brownsville suspend mass services until further notice
-
Expert: Focus on positive information during COVID-19 situation to ease anxiety
-
Tamaulipas screen travelers crossing Valley pors-of-entry for COVID-19