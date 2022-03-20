Rise in gas prices take toll on Valley food trucks
Related Story
The costs for operating a farm-to-table food truck just keep piling up for Diego Ramos, owner of Diego's Food Truck.
“I feel it in every part of the business: When I have to travel from the farm to the restaurant, from the farm to my butcher,” Ramos said.
One economist says businesses will have to lose some earnings, even if it’s just for a few months.
“They try to provide the most stable final good— let’s say tacos, hamburgers, hotdogs— at a very stable price,” said Teo Sepúlveda. “Once they raise the price because there’s inflation, they don’t raise it the next month very quickly. They stay there, even if they get a little bit of losses because customers, we need predictability.”
Two years of a pandemic brought many lessons learned for the service industry.
Gas prices have been going down a bit, but economists say there's too much uncertainty to know if they'll keep dropping.
News
News Video
-
Multiple crews working to contain brush fire in Starr County
-
Hidalgo County sheriff: 1 dead, driver detained in 'intentional' auto-pedestrian crash
-
Saturday marks second anniversary of first COVID-19 case in the Valley
-
Former McAllen soccer coach sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing...
-
Man convicted in 2014 sexual assault in SPI sentenced to life in...