Road repairs in La Villa scheduled to begin

Repair work is set to begin soon in La Villa.

Cottonwood Avenue, from 107th to 4th streets, will be repaved. That's the area around Muñoz Elementary and La Villa Middle schools.

Drivers will need to use 8th Street as an alternative route. Cottonwood Avenue is one of five streets targeted for repairs.

"Those streets are being improved utilizing federal monies allocated through the Hidalgo County Urban County Program," City Administrator Antonio Barco said. "We've got approximately $700,000 that we're going to be utilizing to improve our streets. Precinct 1 is working with us in doing the improvements."

The city hopes to begin repairs on Cottonwood Avenue on Monday, Feb. 2, weather permitting. Work is expected to last between two and three weeks.