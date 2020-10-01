x

Road Trip to Oxnard

OXNARD, CA - A Brownsville couple has taken a special road trip to follow the Dallas Cowboys to training camp in California.  Fausto and Rose Mary Cuevas are not only watching the Cowboys work out.  They are also visiting their son, who lives out west.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega reports.

3 years ago Monday, July 24 2017 Jul 24, 2017 Monday, July 24, 2017 10:05:19 PM CDT July 24, 2017
