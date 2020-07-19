Rocket Prototype Takes Shape at SpaceX Site

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – In just weeks, a rocket prototype has taken shape at the SpaceX Boca Chica Beach site.

Several Winter Texans stopped by on New Year’s Eve to snap pictures of this rocket.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk used Twitter to post a picture of the rocket, calling it a "stainless steel starship".

He also posted a video of one of the two satellite antenna at the site.

