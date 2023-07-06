x

Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have resigned forward Darius Days and guard Trevor Hudgins to two-way contracts.

Days (6-8, 240) was claimed off waivers by Houston from Miami prior to the start of last season and was converted to a two-way contract.  He spent most of 2022-23 assigned to the Rockets G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, and earned All-NBA G League Second Team honors.  In 29 regular season games for the Vipers, Days averaged 24.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.0 3-pointers made.

Hudgins (6-0, 198) was eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft following a stellar career at Northwest Missouri State, during which he won three Division II championships.  He signed a two-way contract with Houston shortly after the draft and spent most of last season assigned to the G League.  In 28 regular season games for Rio Grande Valley, Hudgins averaged 20.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 3-pointers made.

