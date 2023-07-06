Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
Related Story
HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have resigned forward Darius Days and guard Trevor Hudgins to two-way contracts.
Days (6-8, 240) was claimed off waivers by Houston from Miami prior to the start of last season and was converted to a two-way contract. He spent most of 2022-23 assigned to the Rockets G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, and earned All-NBA G League Second Team honors. In 29 regular season games for the Vipers, Days averaged 24.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.0 3-pointers made.
Hudgins (6-0, 198) was eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft following a stellar career at Northwest Missouri State, during which he won three Division II championships. He signed a two-way contract with Houston shortly after the draft and spent most of last season assigned to the G League. In 28 regular season games for Rio Grande Valley, Hudgins averaged 20.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 3-pointers made.
News
News Video
-
San Benito man launches ride-sharing service to prevent DWIs
-
McAllen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange opening later this month
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ends debris pickup from April storm
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
9-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Donna
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros