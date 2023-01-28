Rokovich Retires from Donna North

DONNA - For the third time in the past four football seasons, the Donna North Chiefs are on the hunt for a new coach. Matt Rokovich, the Chiefs skipper for the past two seasons, is retiring from coaching after 34 years of work, mostly at schools across South Texas. Besides stops at Donna and Weslaco, Del Rio and Laredo were also places of employment on the coach's resume. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has more.