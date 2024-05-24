Roma city employee rescued after cave-in at work site
Related Story
The Starr County Sheriff's Office said they were assisted by multiple first responders in rescuing a city of Roma Public Utilities employee from a cave-in.
The sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post that the incident occurred as the employee was conducting maintenance in the area of Fronton Lane and FM 650.
The employee was safely extracted and transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
News
The Starr County Sheriff's Office said they were assisted by multiple first responders in rescuing a city of Roma Public... More >>
News Video
-
Winners remain unchanged following recount of Rio Grande City election
-
5 On Your Side: Property issues frustrates Donna family attempting to build...
-
Region One program seeking to provide college assistance to graduating high school...
-
Prescription Health: Risk factors for early-onset dementia
-
Boil water notice disrupts businesses and schools in Elsa