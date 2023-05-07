x

Roma High School students explore healthcare career opportunities

Related Story

A group of Roma High School students learned about the different careers now available in healthcare.

On Friday, the 30 students saw demonstrations, and videos made by health professionals to show them the future opportunities in healthcare. 

The interactive lessons are an important learning tool for students as they receive a view of what it might be like to work in healthcare in the future. 

News
Roma High School students explore healthcare career...
Roma High School students explore healthcare career opportunities
A group of Roma High School students learned about the different careers now available in healthcare. On Friday, the... More >>
3 weeks ago Saturday, April 15 2023 Apr 15, 2023 Saturday, April 15, 2023 2:45:00 PM CDT April 15, 2023
Radar
7 Days