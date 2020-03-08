x

Roma ISD Dedicate New School after District’s First Valedictorian

LA ROSITA – A new school in Roma Independent School District will bear the name of its first valedictorian.

At the age of 16, Delia G. Garcia was the district’s first valedictorian in 1949. There were only 11 students in her graduating class.

She pursued a career in education, where she continued to break many more barriers.

