Roma ISD student wins top award in arts and crafts at Starr County fair

A Roma Independent School District student earned a top award at the Starr County Fair.

Ketzaly Diaz, 21, is celebrating after earning the award in arts and crafts. Diaz is a student at Roma ISD's Life Center.

She has spina bifida, a condition that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't close properly. However, that doesn't prevent her from living by her motto.

"To go for it!" Diaz said. "I love to do this. I want to continue drawing."

She also plans to start sewing next. Her artwork will be on display at the Starr County Fairgrounds through Saturday.