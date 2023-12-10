Roma ISD students wrap up first year of early college program
The first group of students in Roma ISD's Early College Program are wrapping up their first year of college this semester.
The program launched last spring, and a second group of high school students will begin taking college courses next month.
The district gets funding for the program through a partnership with South Texas College.
Roma High School Principal Dr. Jorge Guzman said the program was something students and families need.
“Some of these kids might be thinking, ‘I wanna... not go to college.' But this could be a hook for them to say, 'you know what? I know I can do it.'"
