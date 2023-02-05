Roma woman convicted on human smuggling charge for the third time

A Roma woman was convicted on a federal charge of human smuggling for the third time.

Alma Patricia Soto-Barrera was charged after her August 2022 arrest, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint against her, authorities say they found Soto-Barrera trying to sneak three undocumented immigrants into a vehicle she was driving. The 62-year-old woman claimed she wasn't smuggling them and that the migrants were trying to force their way into her car.

The jury did not believe her story, and Barrera faces up to ten years in prison when she is sentenced in April.