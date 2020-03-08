Rowe Cheer Nationals
Related Story
MCALLEN - Nikki Rowe Varsity cheer having a successful competition season.
From being the only valley team competing in the UIL 5A Division 1 finals, placing in the top ten.
Then competing against 43 teams at Nationals, placing in the top 20.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.
News
MCALLEN - Nikki Rowe Varsity cheer having a successful competition season. From being the only valley team competing in... More >>
News Video
-
Family of fallen officer to offer scholarships to Valley children of law...
-
Missing Vietnam Valley Veteran to be honored 50 years later
-
Valley congressman details COVID-19 spending package
-
City ordinance: McAllen residents to pickup leaves on property to prevent drainage...
-
Public intoxication charge for sleeping in the car