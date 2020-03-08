x

Rowe Cheer Nationals

MCALLEN - Nikki Rowe Varsity cheer having a successful competition season.

From being the only valley team competing in the UIL 5A Division 1 finals, placing in the top ten.

Then competing against 43 teams at Nationals, placing in the top 20.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.

