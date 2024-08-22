Ruben Gonzalez found guilty of lesser charge in death of Willacy County teen

A man was found guilty Tuesday on a charge of criminal negligent homicide in connection with the death of a teen in Willacy County.

Ruben Gonzalez was also found guilty of one count of injury to a child by failing to provide adequate nutrition to 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr, who died in January 2021 after he was hospitalized with breathing complications, according to previous reports.

The teen was identified as the grandson of Gonzalez's girlfriend.

Gonzalez is one of three people who were each originally indicted in 2022 on a murder charge and four counts of injury to a child in connection with the death of Harrison.

The indictment against Gonzalez and two other suspects says Harrison was beaten and starved before his death.

Gonzalez was found not guilty of three counts of causing bodily injury to Harrison. Court documents state Harrison's injuries included a fractured finger, a broken arm and bruised genitalia.

As the verdicts were read, a sigh of relief was seen coming over Gonzalez, who had remained emotionless throughout the trial.

Gonzalez faces up to two years in prison on the charge of criminal negligent homicide, and life in prison on the injury to a child charge.

The state and defense rested their cases on Monday, following five days of testimonies and evidence being presented.

Harrison’s mother and grandmother — Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez — are also charged in his death.

Both women have trial dates set for October.

Prosecutors and the defense team addressed the jury before they began deliberations in the punishment phase of the trial, which will continue on Wednesday.

Prosecutors reminded the jury that Harrison was left hungry and had to sneak food in order to eat, and that he was left for days without medical treatment.

Gonzalez's lawyer told the jury the evidence presented during the trial showed Loredo was responsible for the death of her son.

Watch the video above for the full story.