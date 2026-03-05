x

Runoff likely as Julio Salinas leads in the Texas House District 41 Democratic primary race

By: Sarah Cervera

The Democratic primary for District 41 is heading into a runoff election after none of the candidates crossed thr 50% threshold.

Unnoficial results show Julio Salinas received most of the votes with 6,004 ballots, or nearly 39% of the vote.

McAllen Commisisoner Seby Haddad received 5,805 votes, or 37%. Eric Holguín received 3,753 botes/

Incumbent Bobby Guerra currently holds the seat but chose not to run for re-election. 

The winner of the Democratic primary race will face a Republican candidate in November.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.

