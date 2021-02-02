x

RV Park Residents Want Drainage Ditch Cleared

WESLACO – Residents at a local mobile home park want to improve their drainage.

 A drainage ditch lies in the middle of the neighborhood and a natural preserve.

Residents say more needs to be done to have a clean drainage.

As the city came to clear out the ditch, a resident at Leisure World RV Park noticed the Frontera Audobon Society has brush piled at its property line.  

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing reached out to board member Jim Chapman about the situation.

