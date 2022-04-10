Sacred Heart Officials Report Fewer People at Respite Center

MCALLEN - Sacred Heart said fewer people are showing up at the church’s respite center.

Catholic Charities executive director Sister Norma Pimentel said only about 75 people have visited the center over the last few weeks.

Pimentel said numbers were higher during January in past years. She said she’s unsure if fewer people are making their way across the U.S.-Mexico border or if they’re being held at other locations.

“I asked, ‘Are there a lot of people in detention?’ And they say, ‘No, they’re not… So it’s not because they’re overwhelming in detention, they don’t seem to have those great numbers either,” she said.

Pimentel said there were only about 10 families at the center Monday morning. It’s the lowest number in weeks.