Safe Exchange Zones Offered to Brownsville Residents

BROWNSVILLE- Police are offering safe exchange zones to residents in Brownsville.

The spaces provide a safe spot for anyone buying or selling products from an online site, or doing child custody exchanges.

They're located at the main parking lot of the Brownsville Police Administrative Building and the East Brownsville Police Station.

Both sites are under video surveillance, with police available in case of emergency.

2 years ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 Sunday, September 08, 2019 3:13:00 PM CDT September 08, 2019
