Safe Exchange Zones Offered to Brownsville Residents
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE- Police are offering safe exchange zones to residents in Brownsville.
The spaces provide a safe spot for anyone buying or selling products from an online site, or doing child custody exchanges.
They're located at the main parking lot of the Brownsville Police Administrative Building and the East Brownsville Police Station.
Both sites are under video surveillance, with police available in case of emergency.
News
BROWNSVILLE- Police are offering safe exchange zones to residents in Brownsville. The spaces provide a safe spot for anyone... More >>
News Video
-
Edinburg Police Department collecting gifts for annual toy drive
-
Police searching for woman accused of stealing tablet from Elsa Public Library
-
Consumer Reports: Best ways to file storm claims
-
Valley congressman seeking new office, looking to represent District 34
-
Migrants await asylum as Remain in Mexico policy returns