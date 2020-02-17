Safety Precautions Prepared for Possible SpaceX Launch

UPDATE (10:58PM): SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the starhopper "hop" was successful.

Starhopper flight successful. Water towers *can* fly haha!! — e^???? (@elonmusk) July 26, 2019

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – Thursday was day two of starhopper tests at the SpaceX Boca Chica launch pad.

Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach are scheduled to be closed off until midnight.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says the Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island is the best view of any activity going on across the water at SpaceX.

Local resident, Joe Valencia, told us the sheriff's department kicked them out from fishing in the area, all to keep them safe.

"We were actually catching some good fish before they kicked us out," says Valenicia.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office blocked off traffic along Highway 4, from Boca Chica Beach to FM 1419; it's about 20 miles according to Sheriff Omar Lucio.

SpaceX hired the sheriff's department to work the security for their safety zone, a perimeter around their launch site that works to keep any potential danger contained.

"It should go according to the plan with SpaceX, but if it doesn't then by golly we have free access to get out there whatever emergency equipment that is needed to be taken over there," says Lucio.

The Cameron County Fire Marshal's Office tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS SpaceX also provided special

The county has a website where residents can see scheduled closures.

