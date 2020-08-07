Salvation Army delivers food to those impacted by Hurricane Hanna

Local officials met on Wednesday at the Salvation Army in McAllen to cook and deliver food to those impacted by Hurricane Hanna.

Commander Adolph Aguirre said they served nearly 2,500 meals in 8 different cities.

If you would like to take part in this food pickup, the Salvation Army gives out free meals every day for lunch from 12-1 p.m. and dinner from 4-5 p.m.