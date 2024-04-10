San Benito CISD conducts mass testing of high school students, staff for tuberculosis

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District tested students and staff at San Benito High School for tuberculosis.

The district said they tested everyone they flagged for potential exposure on Monday. The total number of people tested was 160 students and six staff members.

The mass testing comes after the district announced someone at the high school tested positive for TB. Results are expected by the end of the week.

The district did release a statement in reference to the testing. Read it below:

"San Benito CISD hosted the Tuberculosis (TB) Testing at San Benito High School on Monday, April 8th. The Cameron County Public Health (CCPH) Department conducted all the screening and testing of the students and staff listed on the immediate contact list. All laboratory testing and results will be managed by The Cameron County Public Health Department. If you have any questions concerning this series of testing, please contact the CCPH at (956) 574-8753. San Benito CISD does not release any confidential information of students and staff as detailed by the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). San Benito CISD will have no further comment on the CCPH Tuberculosis Testing today."