San Benito CISD considers closing Rangerville Elementary, seeks input from parents

San Benito CISD is considering closing Rangerville Elementary, according to a board member who cited low enrollment.

The district has not finalized the decision. Officials are holding a public meeting March 4, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss options with parents.

Some parents said they learned about the possible closure from reporters.

"I'm very surprised because we are very happy at this school. My kids like it a lot," Violeta Cantu said.

Cantu has two children enrolled at Rangerville. She said she prefers the school because it's close to her home and her children enjoy it.

"Honestly, I wouldn't want this school to close because I'm very happy here," Cantu said.

Erika Sandoval has four children who have all attended Rangerville. Her fourth grader is still enrolled.

"I'm sad about the future," Sandoval said.

She said moving her son to another school next year will be difficult.

"It's going to be difficult to move him to another school with kids he doesn't know," Sandoval said.

Sandoval has volunteered at the school for 20 years. She said she'll miss the students and teachers.

"We're a small school with a big heart," Sandoval said.

San Benito CISD declined to comment on camera, but said more information will be sent soon.

