San Benito CISD mourning the loss of two athletic trainers

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District is mourning the loss of two athletic trainers who died in a car crash last week.

Robert Garza and Raul Ramos were the two men who were killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on the 27000 block of State Highway 345.

"You can tell in the community, you can tell here in the sports complex, there's just a sense of loss,” San Benito CISD head athletic Trainer Laura Garcia said. “You can feel that sadness just coming through the walls.”

RELATED: Victims in fatal two-vehicle crash identified as San Benito CISD athletic trainers

Garcia worked close with Garza, a trainer at San Benito High School, and Ramos, a trainer at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy.

"They will be dearly missed,” Garcia said. “It hit us hard as a community, as a staff, as an athletic training department. It's been a very hard week, nobody anticipates for anything like this to happen."

Both men started with the district around four years ago.

“These men cared about their students, cared about their athletes," San Benito CISD athletic Director Dan Gomez said. “Not seeing them is going to be tough getting used to."

Garcia praised Garza.

“Everyone just wanted to be around Robert, you know, he had that magnetic personality, “Garcia said. “He was just a genuine happy person, the jokester of the group. He truly believed in service - he served the athletes to try to get better."

Ramos was the athletic trainer for the district’s 9th grade campus.

“He truly cared about them, he gave them the five-star treatment," Garcia said. “He did everything right for that athlete and to advocate for that athlete. He made sure that he came to work."

Senior football player and track athlete Homer Quiroz said he was honored to have been able to get to know Garza and Ramos.

“This season is going to be all about them,” Quiroz said. “We're going to play for them, and we're going to work hard for them too, because they deserve it."