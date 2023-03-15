San Benito crash hospitalizes four, police investigating
The San Benito Police Department is investigating a Sunday crash that hospitalized four people.
Alcohol may have played a factor in the crash, police added.
Police confirmed two adults and two children were hospitalized in the one-vehicle crash that occurred on Expressway I-69 east near Williams Road.
All four received non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they will continue to investigate.
